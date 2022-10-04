Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be allowed to leave Manchester United in January after questions were again raised about his future following the club’s Sunday’s embarrassing 6-3 derby defeat against Manchester City.

The former Real Madrid striker was left on the bench at the Etihad Stadium with United boss Erik ten Hag insisting he didn’t bring the Portuguese on out of respect for his career.

Former Reds captain turned pundit Roy Keane blasted his former side for disrespecting the 37-year-old who wanted away in the summer transfer window.

However, Ten Hag and club officials are now willing to negotiate a move as Ronaldo targets a mid-season January exit, as reported by The Telegraph.

Ronaldo has played just 80 minutes in the Premier League since being refused the chance to leave Old Trafford and has instead been relegated to the bench.