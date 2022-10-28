Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Manchester United’s goalkeeper, David de Gea has reportedly been left off Spain’s 55-man provisional squad list for the 2022 World Cup.

Spanish boss Luis Enrique has submitted his preliminary list of players in contention to play at the tournament, which his final 26-man squad will be selected from.

According to AS, Enrique has selected five different goalkeepers in the 55-man list but De Gea is not one of them. The three goalkeepers expected to fly to Qatar are Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon, Brighton’s Robert Sanchez, and Brentford’s David Raya.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Getafe’s David Soria have been chosen as back-ups in case of any injuries or illnesses prior to the tournament.

The only other known players that have made Spain’s list are full-backs Alejandro Balde, Jordi Alba, and Jose Gaya.