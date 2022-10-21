Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag has vowed to take action against Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal striker stormed away from Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford before full-time.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in the game and toward the final minutes, he stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute. Sportsmail revealed he may even have left the stadium before the match finished.

Ten Hag didn’t give an answer when he was asked if Ronaldo had been given permission to leave. The United manager simply said: ‘I have seen him, but I didn’t speak to him. I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are celebrating this victory.

‘I don’t pay attention today. I will deal with it tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on the team and a magnificent performance from all 11 players and the subs who came on. It was a squad performance.’

It is the second time Ronaldo has left a United game without permission under Ten Hag. In July, the 37-year-old exited Old Trafford at half-time after being substituted in a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Ten Hag described the incident as ‘unacceptable’ but pointed out that Ronaldo wasn’t the only United player who went early.