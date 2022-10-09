Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – NFL free agent, Antonio Brown is being sued for allegedly selling a man a fake $160,000 Richard Mille watch.

A man named Ryan Kane has filed a lawsuit in Broward County, FL. where Brown resides alleging the former football star ‘knew [it] was a fake but represented [the watch] to be genuine.’

In the lawsuit, filed earlier this week, Kane is suing the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout for fraud, among other things. The plaintiff is seeking $160,000 plus interest for his troubles.

Less than two months later, Kane reportedly took the watch for appraisal in Miami, only to learn it was a fake and that Brown had purchased it from Dubai, alongside three other Richard Mille fakes for less than $500 a piece from a dealer.

Brown allegedly told Kane the watch was an RM 011 model worth ‘in excess of $400,000.’ The watch Kane thought he had purchased was released in 2007 in conjunction with Formula 1 driver, Felipe Massa.

The former NFL star is yet to comment on the matter.