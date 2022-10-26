Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – A video of a man suspected to be Nigerian, who stormed his estranged wife’s place of work, asking her to give him their son, has gone viral.

In the video, the man who was quite aggressive held his estranged wife by her dress and pushed her in different directions.

When people ran towards them to intervene, he said ”I need my son. I need my son.”

The lady who is a serving youth corper, wept as she said she ran away from home due to domestic violence.

Watch the trending video below

This guy has no business marrying…



Guys pray before u enter…..may this never be your portion

(We don't support violence)@drpenking @bibidigital5 pic.twitter.com/tjFCtJOGpW — VictorDigital (@last5ive) October 25, 2022