Saturday, 15 October 2022 – A man has been arrested after stabbing his wife to death at a local nightclub in Maai Mahiu on Thursday, October 13, before attempting to take his own life.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the man stormed Club 8, where his wife worked as a cleaner and attacked her after a domestic wrangle.

Veronicah Wanjiru had just reported at the entertainment joint to begin her shift when the incident occurred.

The club owner, Elizabeth Wanjiru, told the detectives that Veronicah was busy cleaning the premises when her husband walked in and pleaded with her to settle an issue they had the previous night.

Veronicah, however, refused to give in to his demand after he repeatedly asked her to take him back.

The suspect who realized that his wife was no longer interested in him, reached for a vegetable knife hidden in his pockets and stabbed her several times in the neck killing her on the spot.

A DCI report read;

“He then turned the knife to himself and in a powerful thrust immersed it in his ribs in a bid to take away his life.”

The suspect whose identity is yet to be revealed survived the self-inflicted injury, was rushed to Maai-Mahiu Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect will be arraigned in court to face murder charges once he recovers.

The DCI added;

“Detectives based at Naivasha have taken up the matter and are looking forward to the suspect’s recovery before charging him with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.”