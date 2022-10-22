Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 22 October 2022 – A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his mother and her dog with a samurai sword in Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles, California.

The mom, 43, survived but the dog died. The son, 23-year-old Eric Herrera, is facing attempted murder charges.

The attack happened on Tuesday night, October 18.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 11:20 p.m. reporting an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles.

When officers arrived, they saw Herrera walking in the middle of the street holding two swords and they attempted to “de-escalate” the situation, video released by LAPD shows.

“Put it down,” officers can be heard yelling at Herrera as he pointed the swords at them.

When he refuses, the officer shoots him with a taser, causing him to fall to the ground.

The officer then immediately grabs one sword of his hands.

“Put that sword down,” the officer yells again as the suspect again raises the other weapon.

The officer tasers him again before he finally lets go of the second sword.

The video then cuts to police responding to the victim who was found nearby.

An officer can be heard in the footage saying she has “multiple lacerations.”

“I’m bleeding everywhere,” the woman, covered in blood, tells officers through heavy breaths as they fix a tourniquet for her wounds.

She tells police that her daughter is in the house and that she had told her to hide.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

It’s unclear what caused the attack.

Herrera was booked into the county jail early Wednesday, October 19, on a charge of attempted murder and was ordered held on $1 million bail.