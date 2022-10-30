Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – A man who was robbed of his laptop has shared a message he received from the thief.

He said his laptop was stolen last night, October 29.

Today, the thief sent him a mail, explaining why he robbed him.

The thief was also kind enough to attach the research proposal he was working on and saved on the laptop.

He then asked the victim to let him know if he needs any other document on the laptop before he sells it off to raise money.

