Friday, 07 October 2022 – A 40-year-old man identified as Francis Amanze has been remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre for defiling two girls aged nine and 10.

Testifying in court, police prosecutor Raji Akeem said Amanze, a data analyst, committed the offence in July, at his residence during the summer coaching classes.

Wife of the suspect who runs a summer class at their residence, was away when he took advantage of her pupils and abused them sexually.

It was alleged that he tied the victims’ hands before defiling them.

Magistrate B. O. Osunsanmi of Ikeja magistrate court who presided over the case on Wednesday October 5, refused to take Amanze’s plea and ordered his remand until October 31, while awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).