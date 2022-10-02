Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – A young boy got more than he bargained for as his father publicly humiliated him for taking his girlfriend out with his car.

The boy reportedly drove his girlfriend identified as Juliana to an event with his father car without permission.

The man who returned home and didn’t see his car, lodged a complaint with the police.

After from being informed by the police that his son was out with his car, the man showed up at the location and landed two hot slaps on the young boy before he could explain.

Juliana also said that she had no prior knowledge of the boy’s decision to take his father’s car without permission.

