Monday, October 24, 2022 – An Abuja-based man is currently in a dilemma after he found out his wife is into prostitution two weeks after their wedding.

Twitter user @Makavelli275 who shared the story online said the distraught man is seeking advice on what to do considering that his marriage is barely two weeks old.

He wrote

”A friend of mine who resides in Abuja, is presently in dilemma. He just found out that his newly wedded wife, was into “runs.” “How did he find out?” You may be wondering.

Well, he went thru her cell phone, & read a chat between her, & her friend, & saw where they’d a discourse About a threesome they once had with a white man that works somewhere in Abuja, & also saw another chat where she was discussing with the same friend about an appointment she had at Transcorp Hilton with a politician.

He’s confused as to what to do from here, & also strongly Considering calling it quits, given that the marriage is just 2 weeks old. The situation has left him very traumatized. He found out all these yesterday. He asked me to tweet it, to know what advice you may have for him. He will be reading your comments. Thanks!”