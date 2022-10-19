Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – A Twitter user has revealed that his brother, who was disowned by their father, has now become their father’s employer.
He explained that his brother started a pig/pork business years ago, something that is considered forbidden in Islam. As a result, his father disowned him.
The business became really successful that he managed to send his father on a pilgrimage to Mecca.
Now, the father has accepted to be a manager at his son’s company.
“In this life, just make money,” the Twitter user sharing the story wrote.
