Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – A Twitter user has revealed that his brother, who was disowned by their father, has now become their father’s employer.

He explained that his brother started a pig/pork business years ago, something that is considered forbidden in Islam. As a result, his father disowned him.

The business became really successful that he managed to send his father on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

Now, the father has accepted to be a manager at his son’s company.

“In this life, just make money,” the Twitter user sharing the story wrote.