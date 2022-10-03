Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 October 2022 – A middle-aged lady, identified as Faith Musyimi, is on the run after she drugged a man and ransacked his apartment, before making away with his two laptops and phones.

According to the victim, he met the suspected mchele lady in Meru during a funeral.

They exchanged contacts and became friends.

He then invited her to his house where she reportedly spiked his drink.

“After few sips of a popular whiskey, I started feeling dizzy and exhausted, I asked her to continue enjoying the drink as I rested a bit and promised to be back. Something fishy had happened, she had spiked my drink outside my consent with the dreaded “Mchele”, he narrated.

“Aware of my helpless state, she ransacked my apartment for all the valuables, among them two laptops and two phones. I woke up to disbelief, it was morning. This lady stole my tools of work (the two laptops and phones). Faith is still at large. I appreciate any help to get this culprit. Her name Faith Musyimi. See the OB and her picture,” the victim added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.