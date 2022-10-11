Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The management of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital in Nigeria has raised an alarm after a man dropped an unconscious woman in the hospital and disappeared.

The unidentified man dropped the unconscious woman at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital on October 2, 2022, and has not been seen since then.

Information from the Hospital reads “This unconscious patient was brought to the Accident and Emergency Ward of ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu, on October 2, 2022. She was dropped by an unidentified man who gave her name as Chinyere Akankwu from Bende in Abia State but residing near the Dustbin bus stop in Enugu.

“But as our medical team was battling to revive the woman, the man slipped away and has not shown up since then. She remains in critical condition. We, therefore, call on the general public to come forward and identify her. Please share, for extensive dissemination.”