Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – A woman took to Facebook this morning to express shock over the sudden demise of her cousin’s fiance.

In a post shared on social media, the lady, Tana Tee, said her cousin got engaged at about 2pm on Monday, October 3.

Sadly, her fiancé passed away at about 11pm that same day.

”What’s all this sad news sef

So HEARTBROKEN right now

My cousin got engaged yesterday afternoon by 2pm

And the guy died by 11pm same day”