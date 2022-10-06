Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – A man fell to his death in a tragic paragliding accident at one of Europe’s most popular adventure spots.

Frank Lally, 62, was at Turkey’s Babadag Mountain range for an adventure of a lifetime but it ended in a tragedy when he crashed into a rocky area after he launched from a common spot in the Oludeniz area, over 6,000 feet above sea level.

Helpless onlookers immediately called the emergency services before the Gendarmerie Search and Rescue Battalion Command and the National Medical Rescue Team arrived at the scene.

The Brit tourist was loaded onto a stretcher and then raced to Fethiye State Hospital in an ambulance.

Sadly, Frank passed away from his injuries.

Turkish investigators are set to probe the fatal incident in an attempt to determine how it unfolded, with details remaining unclear.

Tourists from all over the world flock to Babadag Mountain to paraglide as it often has good conditions and is known for its natural beauty.