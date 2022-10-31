Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – A yet-to-be-identified man has committed suicide following his separation from his wife.

Eyewitnesses say the man and his wife had a misunderstanding and she decided to walk out of the marriage.

Angered by her decision, the aggrieved husband decided to end his life.

A resident in the area, who shared the story online claimed the man had taken his daughter to a point of sale operator in their neighborhood and asked that all the money in his account be withdrawn.

The transaction was yet to be completed when he slumped and started foaming in his mouth.

People rushed to give him some red oil but he eventually gave up the ghost.

They later found a bottle of an insecticide, Sniper, in his pocket.

This happened in Nigeria

See photos of the deceased below