Saturday, 22 October 2022 – Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has apologised for offensive chants by Manchester City fans referring to the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies during his side’s defeat at Liverpool last week.

Mohamed Salah struck in the second half as Liverpool beat Premier League champions City 1-0 leading City supporters to mock Liverpool with the chants about the tragedy. As well as the chants, similarly themed graffiti was also daubed in a number of places on the concourse of the Anfield Road end stand.

The chanting and vandalism was not the only unsavoury issue to ManCity’s meeting with Liverpool on Sunday as coins were thrown at Guardiola during the match and the City bus was struck by a missile as it left Anfield.

After the match, Liverpool expressed their disappointment over the conduct of City supporters referring to “vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies” that took place in the 1980s.

Guardiola became the first person from his club to speak publicly on the matter at his regular pre-match press conference on Friday, October 21

I didn’t hear the chant,” he said. “If it happened I’m so sorry. It doesn’t represent what we are as a team and a club — if this happened.

“But don’t worry, we can behave perfectly (after) our mistakes, without a problem.”

Asked if he felt the rivalry between the two clubs had become toxic, Guardiola said: “I don’t think so. From our side, I’m pretty sure of that.”

City, second in the Premier League table, host Brighton on Saturday October 22.

