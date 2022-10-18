Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – A man has been charged with murder after his girlfriend’s body was discovered in a shallow grave while they were on a getaway to Peru together.

Jorge Garay, 46, from Dartford, is accused of killing mum-of-one Karla Godoy, 36, in Lima, Peru.

It’s thought she died between Wednesday, September 21, and Sunday, October 2, before her remains were found in a blue bag.

Garay was arrested in London on Saturday, October 15, before the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against him on Sunday, October 16.

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today, October 17.

Kent Police say they are working closely with Peruvian authorities to get to the bottom of the case.

Tributes have poured in for Karla, a Honduran-Spanish national who is said to have worked alongside her boyfriend at HMRC’s lorry park at Ebbsfleet.

“Her heart was so full of love for her daughter and family,” Pioneer Facilities Management CEO, Mary-Jane Pettit, said.

“Karla will be sadly missed and her friends and work family are beside themselves with grief.

“Our love and prayers are with Karla’s family at this very sad time.”