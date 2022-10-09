Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Former Porn star, Lana Rhoades has called for the X-rated industry which gave her a platform to be made illegal.

Rhoades who worked in the porn industry for eight months, between 2016 and 2017, appeared in more than 250 frisky films.

Speaking on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast, the 26-year-old brunette said she’s still scarred from the experience, adding “I just I don’t think that it’s good for anyone. They should make it illegal.”

Rhoades who was 19 when she appeared in her first X-rated scene, claimed she was naive as to what she was getting into.

The lady who also revealed that she had only been intimate with one person before making her industry debut, said;

“For some reason I never comprehended that to do porn you actually have to have sex with people.”

The Illinois native said she was enticed to enter the porn industry after becoming enchanted by the glamorous lives of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends on the TV series “The Girls Next Door.”

She said;

“I watched the show and I was like, ‘Their lives look so glamorous compared to mine.

“I’m here trying to stop my sister from committing suicide every day and I could be jumping out of a trampoline into a pool in this big mansion.”

Rhoades worked as a waitress and then as a stripper before relocating to Los Angeles to kickstart her professional porn career. The teenager quickly found instant success, becoming the most searched porn star on Pornhub with a whopping 345 million views.

The mother of one who was raised in a religious household, also revealed that she hated the feeling of “performing” in porn.

She added;

“It’s like circus acts. As a performer, when I was doing it, it was like ‘What face can I make?’, ‘What sound can I make?’, ‘ What can I do in this movie to make it the best one?’ “

She also claimed the industry was “infested with drugs and alcohol abuse.”

Rhoades left the industry in 2017, although she continued to record and release amateur videos with her then-partner.

The brunette who boasts of more than 16 million Instagram followers, now works as a model and fashion designer.

During the podcast, the star further revealed that she has always been “pretty much asexual” and said the porn industry didn’t help fuel her sex drive. She added;

“I don’t like having sex… I never hook up with people, I don’t find people attractive and I’ve always been like that,” she said. “It’s not like there was a change after doing porn.”