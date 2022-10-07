Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – A Mombasa magistrate presiding over an incest case, has fulfilled his promise of buying the suspect three shirts after he made an emotional appeal in court.

Richard Christopher Odhiambo who appeared before the court in a torn shirt, was handed the shirts by Senior Principal Magistrate Vincent Adet when the matter came up for mention on Wednesday, October 5.

Odhiambo who was unable to utter a word following the surprise, gathered courage after a few seconds of silence and thanked the Kenyan magistrate for the kind gesture.

“I’m unable to speak but all l can say is may God bless you. Thank you. Asante sana,” he said in a shaken voice before staring at other suspects as he fought back tears.

The magistrate however struck out Odhiambo’s application to have his case transferred to Kisumu.

Adet said;

“I hereby dismiss one of your applications to have the matter transferred to Kisumu where you can easily access your family. However, your second request to have clothes which is a basic need has been allowed and l have bought you a few shirts.”

Odhiambo is facing charges of incest and is being held at the Shimo La Tewa GK prison after he was unable to raise the bond set for him to be released.