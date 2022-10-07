Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – A woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing her husband in Baringo County.

Kabarnet Chief Magistrate Judith Wanjala on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, found Nancy Kapteto guilty of manslaughter in the death of her 40-year-old husband Joseph Kapteto which occurred on November 12, 2021.

The woman killed Joseph by hitting him on the head with a stone after a domestic row at their Loboi home.

The mother of six had, however, entered a plea of not guilty to the offence and told the court that she acted in self-defence after her husband threatened to kill her.

A total of 11 witnesses testified in the case.

Augustine Chesire, brother of the deceased, told the court that on the fateful day he found his brother lying in a pool of blood. He rushed him to Baringo County Referral Hospital (BCRH), where he died while receiving first aid.

Wangari Wambugu, a government pathologist attached to BCRH, revealed that the cause of Joseph’s death was acute head injury due to blunt force trauma following an assault.

The pathologist confirmed to the court that the deceased had a wound on the left side of the head and bruises on the left leg.

In her statement, Nancy regretted her action and pleaded for leniency saying she had young children who depend on her.

She said the children, who are now under the care of her ageing parents, needed her support.

Joseck Abwajo, the prosecution counsel, said there was sufficient evidence that Nancy caused the death of her husband.

“I find the accused person guilty of manslaughter as charged and I have no objection but this court to convict her accordingly, “Abwajo noted.

In her judgment, the magistrate said the accused was not eligible for probation terms and handed her a three-year jail sentence.

“I have considered the reports by probation and children’s offices, the prosecution has also proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt, I do not think the accused is suitable for probation. The accused person will serve three years imprisonment,” Wanjala ruled.