Friday, October 14, 2022 – The Law Society of Kenya president, Eric Theuri, has urged President William Ruto to stop threatening the Director of Public Prosecutions and other organs mandated by the constitution to investigate corrupt state officers, criminals, murderers, and rapists.

During an interview with blogger Gerald Bitok, Theuri said the move by DPP to withdraw corruption cases facing Ruto’s allies was initiated at State House and Ruto was behind the move.

In the interview, Theuri urged the president to stick to his promise of not interfering with the independence of the justice system.

“It has been the tradition of this nation that when those who are involved in graft steps in government, their cases are withdrawn and they do walk away scot-free. Ruto however promised to bring to an end this narrative and promote the independence of the justice system.

“This has been what we have been expecting but few cases are being reported as a breach of this promise. We are looking unto you, the president, to bring that difference because Kenya deserves it.” Theuri said.

On Tuesday, DPP withdrew corruption cases facing former Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, former KPLC MD, Ben Chumo, and former KPLC CEO, Ken Tarus.

The three are close allies of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.