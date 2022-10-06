Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – “Love Is Blind” stars, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are getting divorced.

The couple who were one of those that got hitched on the latest season of Netflix’s hit dating show, have already begun the divorce process in Illinois.

Iyanna cited irreconcilable differences as reason for divorce in court documents, and it is reportedly playing out in a court in Cook County, though both of them live in the Chicago area.

Iyanna says she and Jarrette have already agreed to a “global settlement” that addresses support and asset allocation issues, so she’s looking for the judge to enforce that deal.

Back in August, she announced she and Jarrette were calling it quits; saying they were at different places in their lives’

TMZ reported that Iyanna took Jarrette’s last name, so it’s possible she’ll be looking to reclaim her maiden name after the divorce.

Their journey on the show was, at times, filled with suggestions that their lifestyles simply didn’t mesh. Jarrette was depicted as a bit of a party boy who loved his video games and the bachelor life, while Iyanna was more of a homebody.

They worked it out in the end and said “I Do” on camera, but just like their costars/fellow contestants Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, they fell apart.