Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Liz Truss has resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after just one month in office.

Truss, who became Prime Minister on September 6, resigned today, October 20, following a failed tax-cutting budget that rocked financial markets and which led to a revolt within her own Conservative Party.

Announcing her resignation, Truss said in a statement outside Downing Street: “We set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of Brexit.”

“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to announce that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Her resignation follows a meeting with Graham Brady, the Conservative politician that is in charge of leadership votes and reshuffles. Brady chairs the 1922 Committee — the group of Conservative MPs without ministerial positions who can submit letters of no confidence in the prime minister.

Just before the meeting, a Downing Street spokesperson told reporters Truss wanted to stay in office.

During the hour the meeting lasted, the number of MPs publicly calling for Truss to step down reached 17. The number who have written letters to Brady expressing no confidence in the prime minister was reported to be over 100 by Thursday.

Truss said outside Downing Street that she and Brady had agreed the party would complete a leadership election within the next week.

This makes Truss the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history.