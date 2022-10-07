Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – Bayer Leverkusen have appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager after sacking Gerardo Seoane.

The Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday, October 5, that they had “parted ways” with Seoane. He has now been replaced with Alonso, 40, who will sign a contract until June 2024.

Seoane’s last game in charge was a 2-0 defeat at Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday, days after they were demolished 4-0 at Bayern Munich in the league.

A club statement confirmed the news on Wednesday. It read: ‘Bayer 04 Leverkusen have parted company with head coach Gerardo Seoane. The Swiss coach is followed by Xabi Alonso who has a contract to 30 June 2024.’

The club’s sporting director Simon Rolfes further elaborated on the reasons for relieving Seoane of his duties.

‘Gerardo Seoane has done good work for Bayer 04 over the past one and a half years, above all with the outstanding qualification for the Champions League,’ he said.

‘Unfortunately, we have left the path of success. The early exit from the DFB Cup but in particular the current position in the Bundesliga, which does not meet our expectations, has compelled us to change coaches.’

Alonso is set to hold his first press conference as Leverkusen boss.

The Spaniard has been out of work since his exit from Real Sociedad B in May. In 2021, Alonso helped the Basque club win promotion to the Second Division for the first time in 60 years.

He then decided to leave the club this summer in pursuit of a fresh challenge.