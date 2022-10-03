Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off people who are complaining about the church people frequenting State House.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gachagu affirmed that he and President William Ruto were devout Christians, and they will invite the clergy at State House.

The Deputy President mentioned that it was important for the people of God to cleanse the State House.

“I want to tell those people who are complaining that church people are visiting the State House, they should live with it. The people of God, anointed men and women of God will continue visiting the State House and my official residence in Karen. We will continue going to church on Sunday,” Gachagua stated.

According to the DP, he has no apologies to make. He said the church would even purify Sagana State lodge.

“We have no apologies for having prayers in the State House. William Ruto and I are devout Christians. My wife is a pastor and his wife is an intercessor. For the record, Kenyans prayed us into victory and we have tremendous respect for the Church,” he said.

Ruto recently held a thanksgiving service at State House, which sparked mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans, especially those allied to Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.