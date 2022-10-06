Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Lionel Messi will reportedly return to Barcelona next summer after making ‘peace’ with the club’s president following his dramatic exit two years ago.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made a shocking move to join PSG after Barca released a statement saying he would be leaving due to financial restrictions placed upon them by LaLiga.

However, Messi who joined PSG in 2021 will reportedly return to Barcelona when his contract in the French capital expires next summer.

According to Argentine reporter Veronica Brunati, Messi will return to Barcelona on July 1, 2023, after just two years at Paris Saint-Germain.

It is believed Messi will return to the club after ‘making peace’ with Barcelona president Joan Laporta who was at the centre of the controversy two years ago.

Messi made his debut for the Barcelona senior team in 2004 at just 16 years old and featured 778 times, emerging as a key player. He went on to become Barca’s record scorer with 672 goals including 120 Champions League goals and a record 474 LaLiga goals.

In another news, Barcelona coach Xavi recently called for calm when asked about Messi’s return to Barcelona.

He said: ‘With Leo, let’s see, but it’s not the moment to talk about it right now. You know the love I have for him.

‘He is a friend and I will always wish him the best. Barca is his home, but we’re not doing him any favours speaking about [his future], either. Let’s leave him in peace to enjoy his time in Paris and wish him all the best.’