Friday, 07 October 2022 – PSG superstar, Lionel Messi has confirmed that this year’s tournament in Qatar will be the final World Cup of his career.

The 35-year-old made the announcement about his future with the Argentina national team on Thursday, October 6.

‘This will be my last World Cup — for sure. The decision has been made,’ he told Argentine journalist Sebastian Vignolo.

Messi is set to play in his fifth World Cup in Qatar.

Messi’s record for Argentina stands at 90 goals in 164 games, making him the third-highest goalscorer ever in men’s international football behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Iran’s Ali Daei (109).

Messi announced his retirement from international football in 2016 after losing in the Copa America final against Chile, but he quickly reversed his decision and has remained the captain of the team ever since.