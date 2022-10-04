Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – Citizen TV anchor Lillian Muli has addressed claims that she falls in love with rich men only to fund her lavish lifestyle.

Speaking in an interview, the mother of two confessed that she loves fine things in life but denied reports that she is a gold digger who depends on rich men as alleged on social media.

“Some misconceptions about me being a Gold digger are all lies. Yes, I like fine things but if you spot Lilian Muli in a good car, just know that it’s mine, you see in nice clothes they are mine and I bought them,” she said.

She further denied claims that she is secretly dating flamboyant city businessman Jimmy Ngechu after they were spotted together having fun in Naivasha.

Muli said Jimmy is just a close friend, adding that he is a respectable man who adores his family.

“Those are rumors and he is a friend and there is no relationship. He is a respectable man who has his family,” she clarified.

Jimmy came into the limelight last year after he gifted Bahati’s wife Diana Marua an expensive iPhone on her birthday.

