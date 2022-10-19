Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – The son of the late former MP William Chepkut caused a light moment at his father’s burial.

The young boy stole the show by imitating his late father, eliciting laughter among mourners.

“Yes, Mheshimiwa Oscar Sudi and all the other members of parliament and the people of Ainabkoi, I greet you Hamjamboni?” said the boy, amidst laughter from the crowd.

“Yes, I’m sorry to say this to honorable Chepkonga but my father could have been the current Mp for Ainabkoi right now as we are talking,’’ he continued.

“I want to send this message to honorable Chepkonga that in the future I’ll be the MP of Ainabkoi, ” the witty boy added.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.