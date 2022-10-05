Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has reacted angrily after President William Ruto made an impromptu visit to Parliament on Wednesday, where he had lunch with parliamentary leaders and members of parliament.

In a photo that has since gone viral, Ruto is seen arriving in Parliament unannounced and was welcomed by Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Moses Wetangula.

Reacting to Ruto’s visit to parliament, Ole Kina said the President has a hidden agenda.

According to Ledama, Ruto allegedly favors the parliamentary system of government, as well as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to some extent.

“I am convinced that Kenya’s President, @WilliamsRuto, desires a parliamentary form of government. Why is he in parliament at the moment? Let’s just use the BBI to solve this problem once and for all” Ledama, who was elected to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.