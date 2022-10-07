Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has begged Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, to nominate former Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

In a statement on Thursday, Ledama pointed out that Kega unwaveringly supported Raila Odinga’s Azimio coalition.

“We need to take care of @kaninikega he stood firm with Azimio and now paying the price. EALA could be a soft landing for my brother from Mt Kenya,” Ledama tweeted.

Kega was among the leaders who publicly and ardently supported Raila for the top seat.

He, however, lost the parliamentary seat he was seeking to defend to Njoroge Wainaina of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

He had served as the Kieni MP for two terms, being the only MP who was re-elected in 2017 in Nyeri County.

Kega conceded defeat before the results were announced and said he was moving on to try new things in life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.