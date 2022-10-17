Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – President William Ruto has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his handshake buddy, Uhuru Kenyatta, to stop putting him on his toes because he is still undoing the mess they did to the country’s economy.

Speaking at Kericho Green Stadium during the inter-denominational prayers organized by the country’s clergy to thank God for peaceful elections and transition, Ruto asked for time from the Opposition to address the matter of the high cost of living.

He faulted his predecessor Rtd. President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for sabotaging the economy.

While pleading for more time to fix the economy, Ruto said they inherited a dilapidated economy that was destroyed for years, hence it will take him time to bring the country back on track.

“Our opponents, former competitors, should give us a break. They destroyed this country and they should now give us a chance to fix their mess. They had five years which they used to destroy everything in the country.”

“They left us with a dilapidated economy, a debt-laden country, a deteriorated security, a police force out to kill the people instead of protecting them,” Ruto said.

This comes after Raila Odinga criticized Ruto’s government over the high cost of living.

Speaking during a meet-the-people tour in Nairobi, Raila disclosed that he is not about to go away and will instead continue playing an active role, especially as far as issues affecting the country are concerned.

“He (Ruto) said the price of maize flour will reduce from KSh 200 to KSh 70, but has that happened? What about the price of petrol, has it been reduced? What about bus fares, has it been reduced or increased?” Raila posed.

