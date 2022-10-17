Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina has fired a salvo at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his attacks on Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Taking on his Twitter, the vocal lawmaker asked Gachagua to leave the former Prime Minister alone and instead focus on the bottom-up agenda of his government.

“Rigathi Gachagua leave Raila Odinga alone … get down to your bottom-up economy! Everyday Raila This Raila That … we wacha Zako bwana,” Ledama tweeted.

His remarks came after Gachagua on Saturday told off Raila over his continued criticism of the government over the rising cost of living.

The DP, however, said that Raila was doing his work of keeping the government in check, but said that he should have done that in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“Unaongea vizuri sana (Raila). Na hiyo ndio kazi yako ya kukosoa sisi. Kama ulifanya hiyo kazi ya kukosoa serikali ya Uhuru Kenyatta hatungefika hapa tuko,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua alleged that the former Prime Minister abandoned his duty to oversight the government after his handshake with ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Sasa unalalamika bei iko juu ya wewe ndio uliwacha kazi yako ukawachilia wakora wakaiba pesa yote ya Kenya,” Gachagua added.

He asked the ODM leader to give the government time to do its work.

Raila has in the recent past criticized President William Ruto’s government over the pledge to lower the cost of living as promised during campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.