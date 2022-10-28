Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – The United States government on Thursday October 27, ordered its non-emergency diplomatic staff and their families to leave Abuja, a city in Nigeria.

The US Consulate in Nigeria cited “heightened risk of terrorist attacks” as reason for the directive in its latest travel advisory.

The US State Department did not specify the threat, but its country summary for Nigeria warns that “terrorists may attack with little or no warning,” targeting malls, markets, hotels, restaurants, bars or schools.

It read;

“The Travel Advisory for Nigeria has been updated due to a heightened risk of terrorist attacks in Abuja.

“We recommend U.S. citizens do not travel to Abuja at this time.

“In addition, on October 27, 2022, the Department ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks, following on the October 25 authorization of departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

“U.S. citizens should consider departing Abuja using available commercial options. U.S. citizens who wish to depart but are unable to secure commercial options to do so can contact the U.S. Consulate in Lagos at [email protected] for assistance.

“The U.S. Embassy Abuja is only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Abuja. The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos is providing all routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria. U.S. Citizens in Nigeria who require assistance should contact [email protected] or +234 1 460 3410.”