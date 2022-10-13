Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – There was drama on Twitter after a lady identified as Stephie Njaga confronted another lady for reportedly having a secret affair with her boyfriend.

Stephie came out guns blazing and claimed that her boyfriend has been spoiling the lady with cash and gifts.

She further alleged that her man has been funding the lady’s business.

She has tried to reach out to her boyfriend’s alleged side chick but she doesn’t pick up her calls or answer messages, forcing her to expose her on Twitter.

Stephie vowed to fight for what rightfully belongs to her, adding that she won’t let her three-year affair with her man go to waste.

Check out the viral tweets.

