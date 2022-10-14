Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – A section of Kakamega county leaders has formed a committee to ensure Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salasya, gets a wife.

Speaking on Thursday, Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda announced the formation of a special committee to help the youthful MP get a wife.

Muhanda declared that the Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo will chair the special committee.

According to Muhanda, the youthful legislator needs to concentrate on his duties as an elected MP, and his focus should not be diverted due to his lack of a wife.

“We want him to get a wife so that he focuses on his duties as a parliamentarian representing the people,” Muhanda said in the presence of the Mumias East MP.

According to the terms of reference for the committee, they are supposed to get a woman from the local community who understands the background of the lawmaker.

Muhanda warned that ‘city girls’ might be eying Salasya, yet they do not know his humble background.

“We have formed a committee led by your colleague, Peter Nabulindo, to ensure you get a good wife from our community who will ensure our people are taken care of while you are in parliament. We need a local woman who will look after you and your people and must come from within,” she said.

