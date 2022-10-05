Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – The family and friends of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru convened on Tuesday at Regina Caeli Catholic church in Nairobi for his requiem mass ahead of his interment.

They eulogised Gicheru as a loving family man, exceedingly generous, and a sharp lawyer.

However, conspicuously missing was his mother, Josephine Wambui, which raised a lot of eyebrows.

Wambui has repeatedly expressed reservations about the cause of his death, pointing an accusing finger at his wife, Ruth Nyambura.

She alleged that Ruth might have a hand in her son’s untimely demise.

Wambui argued that it was illogical for her son to collapse and die with no cause, adding that he was full of health and had not shown any signs of sickness.

According to her, Ruth might have poisoned Gicheru, as she did to her, through the food he took moments before his death.

She claimed that Ruth almost killed her when she visited them after poisoning her food.

“There is something he was given and consumed; it is not possible for a person to collapse and die without a cause,” said Wambui.

Further, the bereaved mother regretted that she learned about her son’s death through her neighbour.

She claimed Ruth never called her to inform her about the passing on of her loving husband.

“I was informed of his death in the morning by a neighbour. The wife never called me,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.