Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s family is yet to know the actual cause of their kin’s death after autopsy results were inconclusive.

In the exercise conducted yesterday, it emerged that a further analysis needed to be conducted to conclusively determine the ICC suspect’s cause of death.

Gicheru’s postmortem was done by government pathologist Dr. Dorothy Njeru in the presence of the family, its lawyer Senior Counsel John Khaminwa and the police.

Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the medical team took some of the samples collected from the exercise for further analysis at the government chemist.

It is still not clear when the laboratory tests will be completed and the results released to the public.

Gicheru’s postmortem had been scheduled to take place earlier in the week, however, wrangles within the family saw the exercise delayed as the split factions resolved the stalemate.

A section of Gicheru’s family, led by his mother, Josephine Wambui, had demanded the exercise be done in their presence.

Wambui wanted Gicheru’s children, who were in the UK, to return home prior to the commencement of the exercise.

Gicheru was found dead in the house with foam oozing from his mouth, raising allegations that the lawyer may have been poisoned.

