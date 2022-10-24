Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the names of criminals who killed renowned Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif.

Sharif, who had come to Kenya as a tourist, was shot dead along Kajiado Road on Sunday.

Reacting to Sharif’s death, Ahmednasir said the journalist was killed by Kenya police officers.

Sharif’s death comes months after two Indian nationals were killed by the DCI killer squad, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Special Service Unit.

The lawyer said it is unfortunate that Sharif has been killed by the same force that killed the two Indian IT gurus.

“First it was two Indian journalists who are now unaccounted for 90 days…then yesterday the Kenyan police killed a famous Pakistani news anchor. Both incidents show the mafia state President Ruto inherited and the enormity of the task ahead…good luck Mr. President!,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

