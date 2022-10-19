Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – A Ukranian sniper dubbed Ukraine’s ‘Joan of Arc’ has married her military husband on the front lines while wielding a deadly machine gun.

The famous sniper, Evgenia Emerald, 31, shared her “perfect wedding” with her social media followers, adding that “a new patriotic family was born”.

Her wedding fell on a public holiday known as Defender’s Day over the weekend and it’s a special day in Ukraine to honour Ukrainian military veterans.

The couple tied the knot on the front line in the Kharkiv region, which has sustained heavy shelling since the Russian onslaught began in February.

The couple first met shortly after Putin launched his full scale invasion, with Emerald announcing the military couple’s engagement just a few months later in August.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “Today I became officially the wife of the military.

“It happened on the frontline… I couldn’t imagine a more perfect wedding!

“We understand that every day could be the last one and we don’t want to postpone life for later.

“It’s a special day – too many holidays. I want to congratulate all defenders. Glory to heroes!

“I also celebrate my lover because today is his birthday. Now he will definitely never forget his wedding anniversary.”