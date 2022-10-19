Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – A beautiful Ghanaian lady has earned applause on social media after she celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday in style.

The lady, named Sarah Lawson, went the extra mile to prove her love for her boyfriend by buying him land as a birthday gift.

Sarah, unlike other ladies who just only send ‘Happy Birthday’ text messages on their lovers’ birthdays, made her boyfriend a land owner as he turned a year older.

In a video capturing the lovely moment, Sarah led her man blindfolded to the location of the land.

On arrival, the blindfold was removed and Sarah presented the registered documents of the land to him.

The guy was surprised by the effort of the lady in making the birthday celebration a memorable one.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.