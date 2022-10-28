Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – A lady is counting losses after she lost Ksh 40,000 to the notorious wash wash gang.

Narrating the unfortunate incident on Tik-Tok, the victim said she secured a business deal and after the deal went through, she was given Ksh 40,000 in cash.

However, she found out later that the notes were fake.

She displayed the fake notes and shockingly, the fraudsters seem to have upped their game.

It is difficult to tell whether the notes are fake.

According to the victim, fake notes are circulating in major towns across the country.

Before elections, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi had warned that the infamous wash wash gang was likely to thrive in Ruto’s government.

He said that some of the well-known fraudsters involved in the printing of fake cash were contesting for political seats.

And true to Matiangi’s word, some fraudsters like Allan Chesang and Zhaheer Jhanda were elected.

Below is a video of the victim displaying the fake notes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.