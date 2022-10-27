Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 27 October 2022 – A Ugandan lady has called out her stingy boyfriend for taking her for a ride after she requested 100,000 UGX (about Ksh 3,000) from him to do her hair.

He responded to the message by sending a photo of his arm in a drip and alleged that he is sick.

The lady claims that she knows his arm well and the photo he sent to her was meant to fool her and divert her attention.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.