Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Vera Sidika has taken to Instagram to warn women who are considering changing their bodies via surgery.

The socialite revealed that she has been through the hardest phase of her life “due to health risks and complications” and she had to undergo surgery.

She shared a recent photo of herself to show her usually curvy butt looking flatter.

She then promised to share more details later about her surgery and expressed hope that her story will teach women who are thinking of getting butt surgery or changing their bodies.

“Ladies, please learn to love yourself and don’t ever let peer pressure rush you into things that will ruin you in future,” she wrote.

She added that she is “lucky to be alive” and thanked her family and husband for standing by her through her difficult journey.