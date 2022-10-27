Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – American television personality, La La Anthony has opened up about her failed marriage to former NBA star, Carmelo Anthony.

Speaking on the podcast Call Her Daddy, the New York native, 40, said that issues in their marriage began after Carmelo, 38, was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011.

‘When we lived here under all of that, that’s when things became complicated,’ La La said.

‘Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage. It is the hardest with the scrutiny and the media and the press, just everything. It is really hard.’

La La clarified that the move to the Big Apple was ‘not the only reason things didn’t work out, but things got tough with New York, just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing.’

La La, who is mother to son Kiyan, 15, with the NBA star, said that she had many ‘sleepless nights’ when her former spouse would play in cities that were known for athletes cheating on their partners.

‘I used to think certain cities, like oh, “Those are the problem cities,”‘ she said. ‘Miami, I’d be like, “Oh, I’m definitely not sleeping tonight or I’m going to figure out a way to get there.”‘

She said that often the low-profile towns were just as problematic in regards to her concerns.

‘Here’s what I found out: Be careful with these other cities that you think don’t have as much going on, because those are the ones guys where the s*** is going down.’

Following her divorce filing in June 2021, a rep for La La said, ‘As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,’ E! News reported.

The outlet reported that the couple had split in April of 2017 amid rumors that Anthony had gotten another woman pregnant. Insiders close to the NBA veteran denied the claims, and the existence of the child has not been confirmed.

Speaking with The Angie Martinez Show last year, La La said the split ‘came out of nowhere’ and that she felt ‘bad because it was public.’

She added: ‘I was bad because there were other people involved. I was bad because there were allegations. It got bad. That s*** hit me really hard. I wasn’t expecting it.