Friday, October 14, 2022 – The head of Kyiv’s regional police, Andrii Nebytov has said that Russia’s forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack the Kyiv and Odesa regions on Thursday, October 13, as Moscow continued to punish the country for a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea.

Thursday’s “kamikaze” drone attacks come after three consecutive days of deadly Russian strikes on civilian targets across Ukraine, including the capital region and come after the United Nations General assembly voted to condemn Russia’s attempted annexation of four Ukranian cities.

Three “kamikaze” drones hit the district of Bucha, Nebytov said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

“Tonight, the enemy carried out a series of attacks on the infrastructure of Kyiv region. As a result of the explosions a fire broke out,”

There are no casualties, according to a preliminary assessment.

The police chief did not elaborate on what kind of infrastructure facilities were targeted in Bucha.

Drones also struck targets in the Makariv community in the Kyiv region overnight, he said.

Oleksii Kuleba, head of Kyiv region military administration, also posted about the drones on Telegram.

“Today, around 5 am, the Russians carried out an attack on the Kyiv region. In one of the communities of the region, there were three attacks by enemy kamikaze drones on an infrastructure facility. This caused a fire,” he said.

“There are no casualties. At 06:45, the fire was localized, there is no open fire. 43 people and 12 units of emergency services equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire,” added Kuleba.

He asked residents not to film the location of the attacks or share on social media.

“Do not specify locations and places of incoming hits. Be responsible, because our safety depends on it,” Kuleba added.

#Kyiv region attacked by kamikaze drones! Minimum of 3 explosions.



Oleksiy Kuleba, head of OVA, confirmed the attacks on one of the communities. The video shows the moments of the arrivals, which are spreading on the network.https://t.co/0fMCEzpagO pic.twitter.com/4ZPMy81MeM — shitposting (@rafaelgrobinson) October 13, 2022

Better late than never – Ukraine finally offered air defences by @NATO countries, as Russian attacks continue today. “Kamikaze drones” reportedly hit Kyiv region this morning. In Lviv the mayor @AndriySadovyi remains upbeat, despite challenges of attacks on utilities. Our @GMB 🎥 pic.twitter.com/i8znMXAMys — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) October 13, 2022