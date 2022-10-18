Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 18, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee, Kithure Kindiki, may miss the Cabinet job due to a stupid blunder.

This is after he failed to submit his National Identification card during parliamentary vetting, something MPs did not take lightly.

While addressing the Committee on Appointment, the former Tharaka Nithi senator explained that he forgot to carry the ID as he was unaware of the requirement.

He, nonetheless, explained that he had all other documents adding that he sent an aide to collect the ID from his home.

“I forgot my ID but I have sent for it and it is on the way,” he stated.

Further, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula urged the CS nominee to ensure that the document is presented for verification given the importance of the exercise.

“Kindly confirm that you will avail your ID today,” Wetangula inquired to which Kindiki confirmed.

Among the documents required for submission during the vetting include; ID, academic certificates, and clearance certificates from key institutions such as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and the police.

The CS nominee was nominated to the position by President William Ruto to the critical docket currently held by outgoing CS Fred Matiang’i.

He was the first cabinet nominee to appear before the committee chaired by Wetangula during its second day of vetting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.