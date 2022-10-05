Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 October 2022 – Residents of Kitengela are living in fear after it emerged that there is a suspected serial killer in the area targeting ladies.

The suspected serial killer easily lures ladies with his good looks before killing them.

Some young ladies in the area have already lost their lives after falling into the trap of the serial killer.

According to information shared on Kitengela Residents Forum on Facebook, the suspect was spotted near a girls’ school in the area, causing panic among parents.

Further reports indicate that he was reportedly spotted on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, between Isinya and Kisaju trying to lure high school girls who were heading to school at 5 AM.

The security issue was highlighted in one of the mainstream media stations last weekend and detectives are currently tracking down the suspect.

Below is the information that was shared on social media concerning the suspected serial killer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.